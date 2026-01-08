It looks like Sebastian Stan may be playing Harvey Dent in The Batman 2, according to a string of cryptic images posted by his stylist

As soon as the news broke that Sebastian Stan is in talks to play a mystery role in The Batman 2, DC fans quickly began theorizing who the Marvel star could be playing. Well, wonder no more, as it looks like Stan's stylist may have quietly confirmed the role.

Stylist Michael Fisher, who has worked with Stan for many years, shared a news report over on Instagram which lists The Batman 2 cast, including a slide reading, "Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent." Then, Fisher shared not one but two edits of Stan as Dent, aka Two-Face, with one side of his face charred just like the DC character. One of the images has since been posted on Twitter. Check it out below.

This could just be Fisher's way of supporting his client in his new venture, but DC fans think it is just too much of a coincidence that he has shared multiple posts pinning Stan as Dent, when he could actually be playing a wide range of DC characters. "Ok, that's actually solid," replied one fan, and another said, "If this turns out true, he feels like a perfect fit. This casting could add a whole new layer to Gotham."

Although Warner Bros. has yet to confirm who Stan is actually playing, fans have been speculating over the Thunderbolts star's new role. Aside from Gotham City's District Attorney turned scorned villain, Two-Face, fans also think Stan would suit DC baddies Hush and Talon. Hush is Bruce Wayne's childhood friend who grew up to be a masked criminal, whereas Talon is an assassin used by The Court of Owls.

Much like plot details for The Batman 2, Stan's role is still up in the air, but we do know he'll be joining he'll be joining Scarlet Johansson in Matt Reeves' sequel, with Robert Pattinson returning as the Bat. Colin Farrell will also make an appearance as the Penguin.

The Batman 2 arrives on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best Batman movies, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows heading your way.