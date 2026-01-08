It looks like Sebastian Stan may be playing Harvey Dent in The Batman 2, according to a string of cryptic images posted by his stylist

Could Bucky Barnes be the new Two-Face?

As soon as the news broke that Sebastian Stan is in talks to play a mystery role in The Batman 2, DC fans quickly began theorizing who the Marvel star could be playing. Well, wonder no more, as it looks like Stan's stylist may have quietly confirmed the role.

Stylist Michael Fisher, who has worked with Stan for many years, shared a news report over on Instagram which lists The Batman 2 cast, including a slide reading, "Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent." Then, Fisher shared not one but two edits of Stan as Dent, aka Two-Face, with one side of his face charred just like the DC character. One of the images has since been posted on Twitter. Check it out below.

