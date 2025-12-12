HBO's first teaser for its Green Lantern show is 11 seconds of pure adrenaline

The first teaser for HBO Max's Lanterns has arrived as part of a compilation of the streamer's upcoming releases, and though it's only 11 seconds long, it still manages to squeeze in a bit of thrill ride. Lanterns, based on the Green Lantern Corps, centers on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) training his successor, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) to use his power ring. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will also appear.

Here's the teaser, which starts at the 1:35 mark:

The all-too-brief clip shows Hal Jordan and John Stewart racing along a mountain road in a car. Hal tells John that he won't be ready to be a full-fledged Green Lantern until the power ring itself decides he is, setting it on the dashboard of the car… then he straight up leaps out of the driver's seat, sending the vehicle straight off a cliff. And that's where the teaser leaves us.

Short though it may be, the Lanterns teaser is remarkably effective. Not only does it show exactly the kind of persona Hal Jordan is - a reckless daredevil - but it also immediately has me wanting to know what happens next. I assume John will be able to use the ring to escape, but I sure do want to see that happen. It also sets up the relationship between Hal and John, establishing the chemistry the pair will have onscreen.

Green Lantern has had a tough record with audiences, with 2011's Ryan Reynolds starring film landing with such a thud among audiences and critics alike that it has essentially become a meme, with Reynolds himself poking fun at the movie.

Lanterns premieres on HBO Max in early 2026.