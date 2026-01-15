Darkseid is officially on the way to DCU as James Gunn confirms upcoming Mister Miracle show is canon

James Gunn has confirmed that the upcoming animated Mister Miracle show will be canon to the DCU – and that means supervillain Darkseid is likely on the way.

"This is DCU canon?" one fan asked in response to a now-deleted Mister Miracle post on Threads. "Indeed," Gunn replied.

The show will follow Scott Free, AKA Mister Miracle. In the comics, he's the son of Highfather, the ruler of New Genesis, but was adopted by Darkseid and raised in Apokolips. He eventually escapes Apokolips and heads to Earth, where he becomes Mister Miracle.

Comic book writer Tom King is on board as showrunner, but no one has been cast to voice Scott or his love interest Big Barda yet.

As for Darkseid, a live-action version of the character appeared in the DCEU in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ray Porter played the supervillain, whose aim is to harness the Anti-Life Equation, which would eliminate hope and free will in the multiverse

An animated version may be the only iteration of Darkseid that we see in the DCU for now, though – or, if he does crossover into live-action, it seems he won't have a major role. "Aspects of Darkseid and Thanos are obviously very similar," Gunn said last year. "They look very similar, and because of that, I think that to give you probably more of an answer than you expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons."

Mister Miracle doesn't have a release date yet.