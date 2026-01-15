Darkseid is officially on the way to DCU as James Gunn confirms upcoming Mister Miracle show is canon

The animated Mister Miracle TV show will be DCU canon

Mister Miracle #1 by Tom King
(Image credit: DC Comics)

James Gunn has confirmed that the upcoming animated Mister Miracle show will be canon to the DCU – and that means supervillain Darkseid is likely on the way.

"This is DCU canon?" one fan asked in response to a now-deleted Mister Miracle post on Threads. "Indeed," Gunn replied.

An animated version may be the only iteration of Darkseid that we see in the DCU for now, though – or, if he does crossover into live-action, it seems he won't have a major role. "Aspects of Darkseid and Thanos are obviously very similar," Gunn said last year. "They look very similar, and because of that, I think that to give you probably more of an answer than you expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons."

