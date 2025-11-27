James Gunn debunks supposed new look at DC show Lanterns: "Nope. That's AI"

James Gunn has debunked supposedly new Lanterns images

John Stewart
(Image credit: DC)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again taken to the internet to debunk more falsehoods, this time around the upcoming show Lanterns.

After images of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan started circulating online, showing both characters using their rings, Gunn confirmed that neither picture is real. "Nope, that's AI," he wrote on Threads, effectively shutting down speculation.