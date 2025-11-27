James Gunn debunks supposed new look at DC show Lanterns: "Nope. That's AI"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again taken to the internet to debunk more falsehoods, this time around the upcoming show Lanterns.

After images of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan started circulating online, showing both characters using their rings, Gunn confirmed that neither picture is real. "Nope, that's AI," he wrote on Threads, effectively shutting down speculation.

So far, Lanterns only has a first look picture to go off, showing John Stewart and Hal Jordan walking down a road together. A trailer was recently revealed behind closed doors, showing Hal mid-flight, bickering between Hal and John, and a reference to unusual Green Lantern Corps member Ch'p.