The first look at Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler's Green Lantern TV series is here – and DC fans are losing it over Hal Jordan's ring

Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan are on a mission in the first look at HBO's new DC TV series Lanterns.

In the snap, which was shared by the network alongside DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn, the intergalactic pair can be seen in regular clothes (no skintight supersuits here), walking down a road in Nebraska. The looks on their faces suggest they're involved in some serious business but with this being our only glimpse at the show so far, it's impossible to predict exactly what they're up to.

With that, eagle-eyed DC fans took it upon themselves to scour the pic for clues, and it wasn't long before many spotted the chunky, emerald-encrusted ring on Chandler's right hand...

"I might've just screamed at the sight of the Lantern ring. It's such a generic image of just two guys, but I can't wait," one Twitter user wrote, as another tweeted: "Man… I don't like the ring at all. I can [see] the vision with Kyle but I’d still prefer something more akin to the comics."

In the source material, power rings enable their wearers to do pretty much anything, depending on the skill and the willpower of whoever's using them. They are mostly commonly used to produce force fields, blast energy, phase, and greatly amplify the strength of the wearer.

"Excited that [Lanterns] is now in production [in Los Angeles]," Gunn posted alongside the image across his social media pages. "DC Studios' new show for @HBO and Max, from creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, & Tom King, starring Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre, is something really special."

Described as a grounded take on the comics inspired by True Detective, Lanterns will see John and Hal team up to face off against Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen). Nathan Fillion is also expected to appear as Guy Gardner, a fellow Green Lantern who'll show up first in Superman. James Hawes (Black Mirror, Slow Horses) directed the first episode.

"Our Lanterns have the rings and all the power they bring, and other characters and aspects of the lore are going to show up or be name-checked. But it's a series that explores who these guys are when they're on the job and when they're out of uniform," Mundy told Vanity Fair. "It's designed to be accessible for people who don't know the mythology, but hopefully really satisfying for people that know it backwards and forwards."