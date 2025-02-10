Superman skipped a Super Bowl TV spot in favor of a Green Lantern joke, and DC fans are divided

Superman skipped a Super Bowl trailer in favor of a new look at both Green Lantern and Krypto – and DC fans aren't sure what to make of it.

The clip shows Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner fixing his infamous hair, captioned "the only bowl I need."

Noting this bowl as a touch down. 🌎❤️ #Superman - only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/IoHD3w8BBMFebruary 9, 2025

"Yes! I love that you're leaning into his haircut," says one fan, while another says: "Guy Gardner fixing his bowl cut stylishly is exploding on the timeline, I prayed for times like this as a DC fan"

But not everyone is so positive. "Bro did they rlly only drop one Krypto promo vid and a goddamn Guy Gardner TikTok for this Puppy Bowl? Where is the new clip" says another person.

"I really hate this character design. I don't care that it's comic accurate," says someone else.

"Not having a Super Bowl TV Spot for a Superman movie is kind of insane. Don't agree with it tbh," is another person's verdict.

We'll just have to be a little more patient for our next look at the tentpole DC movie, which is arriving as part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

David Correnswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Along with Fillion, the rest of the cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Superman arrives on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.