DC changed my favorite detail from the first Superman trailer in new version, and I think I know why

A brand new Superman trailer has landed, but in addition to treating DC fans to some fresh new footage, the trailer has also changed one dramatic scene.

In the new trailer, as pointed out by ComicBook, when Superman is hit over the head with a can thrown by a bystander, he doesn't really react, with his eyes still facing forward. But in the original Superman trailer, when the hero was hit with the flying can, his right eye twitched in reaction. See the side-by-side comparison below.

They removed Superman’s blink when he gets hit with the can in the new trailer pic.twitter.com/Xrcqxq5PcUMay 14, 2025

Neither DC Studios nor James Gunn have addressed the subtle change, but I think I may have worked out just why Superman is a little less flinchy in the new trailer. As Superman is from the planet Krypton, he is technically not a human, so he cannot feel pain like we do. On top of this, the hero’s powers include super-strength and nigh invulnerability, allowing Superman to take on mass physical punishment. So, a little tin can shouldn't faze him at all.

However, I can’t help but feel a little sad about the change. The first trailer, where Superman flinched, added a layer of humanity to the hero, which made me feel sorry for him as he was being heckled by the very same people he was trying to protect. The tin can probably didn't hurt him at all, but the flinch showed fans he was feeling a pinch of sadness about having his community turn against him.

Nevertheless, even without the eye twitch, the new trailer showcases David Corenswet’s personality as Superman perfectly, and fans are loving it. "I can’t believe we’re getting a movie where Superman has a personality and isn’t just extremely stoic the whole time," said one fan, referring to the scene where Superman says, "Hey Buddy, eyes up here," and then flies away. "Bro i fucking love how Clark seems like a real and genuine person with emotions again," said another Twitter user.

Kickstarting the live-action side of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman stars Corenswet as Clark Kent as he tries to juggle his double life as a Daily Planet reporter and Kryptonian superhero. Directed by Gunn, the movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman releases on July 11, 2025. While you wait, check out what other upcoming DC movies you have to look forward to.