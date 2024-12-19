Epic Superman trailer features a bloody and bruised Clark Kent, the first look at Lex Luthor, and introduces a whole bunch of heroes to James Gunn's DCU

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Superman trailer is finally here and it seems like James Gunn has pulled out the big guns out for this one. You can watch it above

The hugely anticipated DC adaptation, which kicks off the whole new DCU Chapter One, has a lot of hype around it. Now we can see why too as David Corenswet flies onto our screens as the Man of Steel in the first teaser for Superman.

Also starring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the trailer gives our first hint at what to expect from the Superman reboot. It all begins with Supes crash-landing on a frozen planet looking bruised and beaten. He calls out for Krypto who comes to his rescue, dragging him home.

The rest of the dialogue-free trailer is set to the epic new theme as we see Superman in both his costume and Clark Kent guise in several scenes with Lois Lane. Elsewhere, in the epic teaser, we get our first look at several major new DC introductions, including Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and someone who seems to be Metamorpho.

Hoult's Lex Luthor also looms heavy over the first teaser, featured looking murderous with a gun as well as looking beaten and bloody at another point. It seems like Superman has his hands full in the new reboot, which will kick off the new era of live-action DC.

The supporting cast of Superman is pretty stacked too with Gunn pulling together a list of stellar talent. The Last of Us season 2 star Isabela Merced plays Hawkgirl, House actor Edi Gathegi is Mister Terrific, Barry's Anthony Carrigan is Metamorpho, and Castle's Nathan Fillion is Green Lantern.

The movie takes a lot of inspiration from the comic book All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, focusing on Clark Kent's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing in Kansas.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guides to all the new DC movies and shows as well as all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.