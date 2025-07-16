The Penguin star Colin Farrell still doesn't know if season 2 will happen – but seemingly reveals The Batman 3 may be in the works

Colin Farrell is adamant that The Penguin season 2 isn't in the works (although HBO chief Casey Bloys doesn't necessarily agree…), but he may have just revealed a third The Batman is in the works.

"There’s literally not. If there was, and I was told to lie to you, I’d probably have to lie to you. But genuinely, no," Farrell told Variety when the publication asked about rumors of a second season. He's been nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series at this year's Emmys for his role as power-hungry mobster Oz Cobb, AKA Penguin, and the show received the most nominations of any limited series this year.

"Because the show went well, of course, there’s been rumblings about, 'Would we do a second season? What would that look like?'" he continued. "There is absolutely nothing in process. There’s Batman 2, which I haven’t read the script for yet. And then there’s Batman 3. I don’t know if I’m in them or what’s happening, but I’ll hopefully read Batman 2 soon."

In a separate interview with the publication, however, HBO CEO Casey Bloys had a slightly different view. "I know that [Matt Reeves] and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible," he said.

"Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point."

With an expected five-year wait between Robert Pattinson's turns as the Caped Crusader and plenty of delays, The Batman 2 is one of Hollywood's most highly anticipated sequels. No other cast members have been officially confirmed, but Farrell is expected to return, along with Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon.

The Batman 2 is set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from both DC and Marvel.