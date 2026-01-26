The Penguin breakout star Cristina Milioti says Sofia Falcone is "definitively not" in The Batman 2

Cristin Milioti's captivating performance as the unhinged Sofia Falcone in The Penguin season one was one of the highlights of a series packed with excellent performances. Despite the show's success with critics and fans alike, even she doesn't know if there will be a Penguin season 2.

"There's no official word on anything. I would love nothing more, truly," Milioti tells actor Topher Grace in a Deadline interview. "I hope. Fingers crossed."

Milioti's performance landed her numerous acting nominations along with wins at the Primetime Emmys and the Critic's Choice Awards. Though Sofia Falcone is ultimately the antagonist of The Penguin, Milioti brings a level of righteous intensity and ultimately relatable urge for vengeance that makes her one of The Batman universe's best characters.

Unfortunately, though Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb/The Penguin does play a role in 2027's upcoming sequel The Batman Part II, Milioti says Sofia Falcone is "definitively not in the film, which is a bummer." It's a bummer indeed, and I'm certainly feeling the sting of the confirmation that Milioti's Sofia Falcone might not get any more screentime.

Fans have been vocal about desiring a second season of The Penguin, but it seems we won't get many updates on whether it's in the cards until after The Batman Part II. The sequel's 2027 release date is also complicating matters for DC Studios' burgeoning DC Universe, which has its own parallel continuity separate from The Batman, as co-CEO James Gunn recently confirmed that they won't be bringing in their own Batman until after the Robert Pattinson-led movie arrives.

While we wait for The Batman Part II, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.