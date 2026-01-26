The Penguin breakout star Cristina Milioti says Sofia Falcone is "definitively not" in The Batman 2

It's still unclear whether there will be a Penguin season 2, and one of its stars won't be in The Batman 2

The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
(Image credit: HBO/SKY)

Cristin Milioti's captivating performance as the unhinged Sofia Falcone in The Penguin season one was one of the highlights of a series packed with excellent performances. Despite the show's success with critics and fans alike, even she doesn't know if there will be a Penguin season 2.

"There's no official word on anything. I would love nothing more, truly," Milioti tells actor Topher Grace in a Deadline interview. "I hope. Fingers crossed."

