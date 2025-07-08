Superman first reactions are praising David Corenswet's performance and comparing James Gunn's new DC movie to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy

The first reactions for James Gunn's Superman are in – and the reception to the new DC movie is overwhelmingly positive.

David Corenswet takes on the role of the Man of Steel in the DCU Chapter One's first theatrical outing. He's joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and an ensemble cast that includes Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, and Nathan Fillion.

"Superman is everything I wanted it to be, & a million things more," Phase Hero's Jenna Anderson wrote on Twitter. "It is truly awe-inspiring, both as a DC fan who has longed to see this universe onscreen in such a loving & unique way, & just as a hopeful person. The superhero myth is not the same after this, for the better."

"Superman was my most anticipated film of the year & I left the theater with a smile on my face," someone else posted. "It's possibly the most comic book-y live action comic book film ever. It fully leans into the wacky sci-fi. It really feels like a comic book or Justice League Unlimited on screen."

"Superman made me so damn happy," said Collider's Perri Nemiroff. "The movie is loaded with exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humor and levity, but the beating heart of the film is Superman’s humanity, and his insistence on doing good and making the world a better place. David Corenswet brings such an infectious determination and warmth to the role that it makes that pursuit all-consuming and impossibly heartening. Making that an even more robust aspect of the movie, Gunn and co. don’t shy away from exploring the challenges one might encounter when trying to navigate our reality while holding tight to those core values."

"I looked up, and Superman completely reinvigorated my love of the superhero genre," wrote someone else. "Its irreverence, bright colors, kinetic camerawork, impeccable casting, bold choices and tons of heart thrilled & delighted me equally. I didn’t just believe he could fly; I felt like I was, too."

"James Gunn’s Superman is the film I’ve been waiting for ever since I read my first comic book," said another. "The empathy this film extended takes me back to Raimi’s trilogy. The action scenes bristle with kinetic energy, track 7 of the score sent SHIVERS down my spine And man did I cry a lot."

Others had more mixed opinions, though. "David Corenswet is a great Superman not just because of his traditional appearance but understanding of his heart and altruism," wrote AwardsWatch's Erik Anderson. "Needed more time with Clark Kent. Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific is a star. Devolves into too much no stakes destruction but good overall."

"Superman felt like I was watching a sequel to a movie where I had not seen the first film," said another viewer, who was a little less complimentary. "Some cool visuals and set pieces and a delirious Nicholas Hoult, but overall messy and overstuffed with underdeveloped characters. Happy for those who liked it tho."

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to watching the DC movies in order, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows.