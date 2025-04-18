Superman and Lex Luthor appear together for the first time in new behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's DC movie

The Man of Steel is back on the silver screens in a matter of weeks at this point, as James Gunn’s Superman opens in July. To celebrate Superman Day, commemorating the iconic hero's debut, Warner Bros has put out a behind-the-scenes look at Superman's next blockbuster, giving us some new vantage points on production.

Among a few key highlights is our first time seeing the new Superman and Lex Luthor side-by-side on camera together. David Corenswet is now the last son of Krypton, and Nicholas Hoult is portraying his arch-rival, the Superman-obsessed tech mastermind Lex.

Until now we've only seen them separately, but we get a little look at them together, seemingly preparing for a photoshoot or scene in-costume. It's not much, and it gives nothing away, but it's nice to see them finally sharing the lens, something we'll presumably get plenty of in the years ahead.

Superman | Superman Day - Behind The Scenes Look - YouTube Watch On

Amid all the talking heads and sports of different scenes, there are other teases as well. Lex's new Warsuit can be seen just after the 1:35 mark, walking through a lit up gateway. We get a clearer look at Metamorpho, another hero who’ll be appearing, as he does some headshots.

James Gunn poses with armored soldiers who're wearing LexCorp gearing, confirming we'll be seeing a lot of Lex's handiwork in this vision of the DC universe. Talking head interviews from Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, and Nathan Fillion, who's portraying Green Lantern Guy Gardner, talk about the hope and incredible symbolism of Superman, and why he's so necessary now.

After his success on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for the MCU and The Suicide Squad, there’s little chance of Gunn going wrong here. He knows blockbuster filmmaking, especially when it comes to capes. Nonetheless, the pressure is on, since this kicks off he and Peter Safran’s slate of upcoming DC movies.

Keep your eyes to the sky for what's coming. Superman arrives in theaters July 11, 2025. Our list of upcoming Marvel movies will tell you what's happening across the way in the MCU.