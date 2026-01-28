James Gunn has shared a cryptic Superman set photo, and DC fans think it's teasing Martian Manhunter

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a cryptic social media post – and it could be teasing Martian Manhunter in the DCU.

In the post, which you can see below, Gunn has shared multiple pictures of a Chocos-themed office (Chocos are the DC equivalent of Oreos), during what seems to be a marketing meeting, judging by the papers left on the table.

Chocos are particularly loved by Martian Manhunter in DC lore, so this latest post from Gunn could be teasing that the shapeshifting alien is on his way to the DCU.

"IT'S THE MARTIAN COMING?!?!?!!" asks one fan in the replies, while another says: "Wait a second, are those the cookies that Martian Manhunter loves? Are we getting The Martian Manhunter in Man of Tomorrow????"

"If this ain’t a tease for Martin Manhunter idk what is," agrees another person.

However, fans might be disappointed in the end, as another eagle-eyed viewer has spotted that this appears to be a set from Superman.

wait.. the office Ultraman destroys in Superman? https://t.co/RYnQJ8v0yP pic.twitter.com/uINs9UgKq8January 27, 2026

Still, this isn't the first time Gunn has caused a stir by posting about Chocos. Back in 2024, Gunn posted a picture of Chocos packaging, and the comments were filled with people asking about Martian Manhunter then, too.

Next up for the DCU is Supergirl, which brings Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El back to the big screen opposite Jason Momoa's Lobo. The film arrives this June 26.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the studio has in store.