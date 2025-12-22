After a "worldwide search," the DCU's Brainiac has been found, and it's taking inspiration from a "creepy, wonderful" take on the Superman villain

Superman's next foe on screen is set to be the "stuff of nightmares"

James Gunn has finally (officially) confirmed that Brainiac is debuting in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and that Lars Eidinger is set to play the "creepy, wonderful" villain. You might have seen Eidinger in the German show Babylon Berlin and Netflix's 2023 miniseries All the Light We Cannot See, and now he is joining David Corenswet in the superhero sequel, set to be released in 2027.

"In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars," Gunn revealed on Threads, surprising fans who had speculated before with very different names.

