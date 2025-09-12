Superman fans are discussing who should play Brainiac in James Gunn's DCU, and they're looking at actors who embody the character's "cold calculating voice" and "alien intelligence"

James Gunn's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow will arrive in cinemas in less than two years, but it's never too early to speculate which iconic DC characters will be introduced in the story. There is one particular villain fans have been talking about recently – Brainiac, one of Clark Kent's greatest enemies.

Gunn has not confirmed if the character will be featured in the new movie or in the DCU at all, but DC followers have been already speculating about which actor could play him on screen. A lot of names were mentioned during a Twitter conversation started by ScreenTime this week, but there were a few that kept coming up.

One of them is James Spader, best known in the field of superhero movies as the voice behind Ultron in the MCU. Fans agree that whoever plays the character needs to have a distinctive voice, and that's why many have also mentioned Dexter star Michael C. Hall.

"I reckon Michael C. Hall or James Spader could deliver that perfect cold calculating voice needed," said one user.

It's about the voice, but also about the eyes. "Cillian Murphy has the perfect unsettling vibe for Brainiac. His eyes alone could sell the alien intelligence," argued another fan, with others adding that the actor's "detached intelligence would be perfect for the character."

Giancarlo Esposito was also mentioned repeatedly, as, according to another user, "he has the ability to present this cold emotionless logic" that "embodies what Brainiac is about."

The list of names ended up being quite long, with high-profile actors like Mads Mikkelsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista being put forward for the task at hand.

Others, however, simply asked Gunn to choose "somebody we've never seen before".

It could also be a possibility to bring back Buffy The Vampire Slayer star James Marsters, who played Brainiac in the beloved Superman TV series Smallville. Asked last year if he would reprise the role, Masters said he would "definitely" do it (via ScreenRant).

Blake Ritson also portrayed Brainiac in Syfy's TV series Krypton, released in 2018, which had some critics calling his character "the most impressive-looking Superman villain in any live-action medium".

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.