Man of Steel director Zack Snyder confirms he wants to see James Gunn's Superman, but it looks like he hasn't yet

Everyone is waiting to see what Man of Steel director Zack Snyder thinks of James Gunn’s new movie, Superman, and although we are yet to hear from him, the Justice League helmer says he will try to see it as soon as possible.

"This weekend I don’t think I’m seeing it because I have a horse show — my kids ride horses — but I’m going to try to see it right after that," said Snyder in an interview with Variety. It sounds as though the director couldn't make it to opening weekend.

However, it is important to note that Variety’s interview took place on July 8, and Superman hit screens on July 11. So, Snyder could have well seen it by now, but is maybe keeping his verdict to himself. We’re keeping an eye on Snyder’s Twitter to see if the filmmaker shares his view soon. But we won’t hold our breath, as Snyder is not as chronically online as top Tweeter Gunn.

The reason why everyone is so keen to hear Snyder’s thoughts on the Superman reboot is that fans have been quick to pit the directors against each other. This is ever since Gunn’s DCU: Chapter One was announced, discontinuing the DCEU. Opposing fans have gone as far as to argue online over which movie is better, Man of Steel or Superman, and even debate who would win in a fight, Henry Cavill’s or David Corenswet’s Superman.

But it's all love between the directors themselves as the pair recently appeared on an episode of Rick and Morty together, playing parodied versions of themselves. The episode showed an animated Gunn and Snyder arguing over who created the best Superman. Gunn even shared a selfie of them both after recording for the show.

The funny part of that in Rick and Morty, Snyder has actually seen Gunn’s Superman, "Just saw your new cut of Superman. Word of advice, he’s the Man of Steel, not the Man of Conversation," said animated Snyder, adding, "do more shots of him punching!"

While we wait on real life Snyder’s verdict, you can read our Superman review.

