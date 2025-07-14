Superman discourse has already reached the playground argument stage: who would win in a fight – David Corenswet's Superman or Henry Cavill's Superman?

DC fans have taken the long-running James Gunn’s DCU vs. Zack Snyder’s DCEU debate to another level, as they argue over who would win in a fight, new Superman David Corenswet or Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

Warning, this article contains spoilers for Gunn’s Superman, so make sure you have seen it before reading on. But first, read our Superman review.

Zack Snyder and James Gunn fans have been head-to-head since the new Superman movie was still announced, with Cavill fans angry that the Man of Steel star wasn't recast as the hero, whilst Corenswet supporters were glad to see a new actor take on the role. Now that Superman has hit screens, both sides of the argument have entered into some rather petty clashes, including this one.

The whole playground-esque squabble started when Twitter user FromSelinaKyle posted, "Cavill’s Superman would wipe the floor with Corenswet’s Superman," and the replies started rolling in.

However, in the Gunn corner, a lot of fans came to Corenswet’s defence, with one pointing out, "He escaped a black hole while half health and holding 3 individuals with his super breath, this feat alone solos Cavill's Superman." However, a Snyder fan clapped back, "Cavill's Superman literally did that. He escaped the Phantom Zone, which is stated to be a Black hole that pulls things into a completely different plane of existence."

(Image credit: DC)

Round 2 saw fans debate whether Corenswet’s Supes would have bested Ben Affleck’s Batman, who notably beat Cavill’s hero. "If Batman almost took out Cavill, David and Mr Terrific will mop the floor with him," said one Corenswet-backer, but a Snyder-head replied, "Affleck Batman can beat David Superman in hand-to-hand combat."

However, many Cavill fans have highlighted how the new Superman movie starts with his defeat, putting him in a weaker light straight away. One fan said, "This Superman is pretty weak in comparison." But it is important to note that this was Supes' first loss in his first three years of being Superman, and he was facing a highly intelligent villain in Lex Luthor and his team.

But at the end of the day, there was one voice in this argument who saw the light and said, "Sure, he could beat him in a fight, but he wouldn’t do that. They’re both the good guys. They’d respect each other like you guys should for them both… Cavill’s Supes is still the good guy and would have 0 reason to fight HIMSELF."

Meanwhile, both Gunn and Snyder are seeing the lighter side in fans pitting them against one another. In fact, the two directors even appeared in a recent episode of Rick and Morty playing parodied versions of themselves fighting over who created the best Superman.

Superman is out in cinemas now. For more, check out our guides on Superman ending explained and Superman Easter eggs, and keep up with the upcoming DC movies that are currently in the works.