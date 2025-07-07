Superman directors James Gunn and Zack Snyder made surprise hilarious cameos in Rick and Morty season 8, and "there was no pushback or bristling" from either of them

The run-up to Superman just keeps getting better as director and DC boss James Gunn has appeared in the most recent episode of Rick and Morty alongside Man of Steel helmer Zack Snyder.

The duo appeared in Rick and Morty season 8, episode 7, which aired Sunday, July 6, where they played versions of themselves. The episode, titled 'Ricker Than Fiction,' showed the two getting lunch at the Warner Bros lot cafeteria, where Snyder makes a sly comment about Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie. The clip has since made its way online, posted on Twitter. Watch it below.

Despite the episode making fun of both of the directors, Rick and Morty executive producer Scott Marder told Variety that the two "were good sports." It seems that they were more than happy to play over-the-top versions of themselves.

"Both of those guys sort of implied that this is the show they watch when they have downtime. So they were thrilled to get to be a part of the world, and there was no pushback or bristling," said Marder. "If anything, they laughed at anything we threw at them. There were probably, frankly, even more digs and more silly things we could have used. All they did was laugh it off."

The best part of the cameo is watching the two bicker about their very different takes on Superman. In one moment, Man of Steel director Snyder says to Gunn, "Just saw your new cut of Superman. Word of advice, he’s the Man of Steel, not the Man of Conversation," adding, “do more shots of him punching!” To which Gunn retaliates, but later apologizes, saying, "I shouldn't be lashing out at you, your biceps are the size of my head."

Aside from the Snyder cameo, Gunn actually plays a central role in the episode, which follows Rick and his grandson Morty as they head to Warner Bros studio to complain about Gunn ruining their favorite movie franchise, Maximum Velocitree. However, the two later take matters into their own hands and use Rick’s ‘Movie-lizer’ to rewrite the franchise themselves.

Let’s just hope Rick doesn't have to use his 'Movie-lizer' when Gunn’s Superman flies into theatres on July 11.

Rick and Morty is available to watch on Adult Swim in the US and E4 in the UK, with new episodes dropping weekly – see our Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule to find out exactly when. For more, check out our picks of the best Rick and Morty episodes.