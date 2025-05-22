Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty hasn't yet made good on its promise to stick around for a century of portal-hopping hijinks, but it's now been on our screens for over a decade and its next chapter, Rick and Morty season 8, is fast approaching.

As ever, you may be wondering just when new episodes of Rick and Morty are hitting your screen. This is, after all, a show that has taken months-long breaks between episodes in the past, while it's also not going to be available on streamers such as Netflix and Prime Video for quite a while yet.

With that in mind, we've got the confirmed Rick and Morty season 8 premiere release date, plus all the streaming times you need to consider moving forward.

If you're still on the fence, our full, schwifty verdict in the Rick and Morty season 8 review could sway you.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 8, episode will air on Adult Swim from May 25 at 11:00 PM Eastern/Pacific.

For what that means for where you live, use the time zone converter.

Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 8 episodes will air every Sunday from the end of May until July.

In fact, the entire release schedule (and episode titles) have already been confirmed. You can see them below:

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 1 ('Summer of All Fears'): May 25

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 2 ('Valkyrick'): June 1

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 3 ('The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly'): June 8

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 4 ('The Last Temptation of Jerry'): June 15

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 5 ('Cryo Mort a River'): June 22

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 6 ('The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button'): June 29

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 7 ('Ricker Than Fiction'): July 6

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 8 ('Nomortland'): July 13

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 9 ('Morty Daddy'): July 20

Rick and Morty season 8, episode 10 ('Hot Rick'): July 27

Where can I watch Rick and Morty season 8?

Rick looking at an annoyed Space Beth in a spaceship during Rick and Morty season 8 (Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 8 is available primarily on Adult Swim, though we also anticipate it to stream on HBO Max in several territories the day after release.

Warner Bros. has also confirmed that new episodes will be available to buy each Monday, with the entire season streaming in full "from September", though the streaming service hasn't yet been confirmed.

In the UK, Channel 4 (and its on-demand service) is its likely destination on Mondays.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty season 8 are there?

Morty screaming down a radio in Rick and Morty season 8 (Image credit: Adult Swim)

As has been the case for the past seven seasons, Rick and Morty season 8 will consist of 10 episodes, which means the animated series will run all the way until July.

