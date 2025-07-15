After arguing over who would win in a fight, DC fans are debating which movie is better: Superman or Man of Steel?

With James Gunn's Superman now in cinemas, the question that is now growing at the heart of the DC fandom was inevitable – is this new movie better than Zack Snyder's Man of Steel? Well, it depends who you ask. The fans are certainly divided, with only some trying to be diplomatic.

A recent post by ScreenTime on X has sparked the debate this week. On one side, there's Snyder's dark and gritty version of DC, with Henry Cavill playing a somber superhero unfazed by the destruction he leaves behind. On the other side, it's Gunn's colorful and luminous new movie, which sees David Corenswet claiming that "kindness is the new punk rock".

The Superman discourse is reaching the playground argument stage with fans asking who would win in a fight, David Corenswet's Superman or Henry Cavill's Superman? Now, it's time to talk about the movies, which is probably a more interesting debate, as both have radically different approaches to the iconic character.

"I love both for different reasons, but Superman perfectly captures what Superman is supposed to stand for and feels like a successor to Reeve’s films. It’s whimsical, optimistic and encouraging. Gunn just nailed the character in a way we haven’t seen in decades," wrote @Nljigakulive on X.

Defenders of Gunn's Superman point at the overwhelmingly good reviews the film has received, as well as the use of colors, its faithfulness to the comic book history, and above all, its refreshing sense of humor. "Both good, but I say Superman. James Gunn’s influx of humor combined with adding Krypto as a semi-main character take it a notch above," said @BTBlitzPGH.

Fans of Man of Steel, however, think that the new movie lacks the epic feels of Snyder's 2013 film.

"I thought Superman was cool but mannnnn Man of Steel just connected on way more levels and was much better written. A lot of great lows and highs within that film, you really have empathy for Snyders version because of how alienated his Superman is on earth," argued @MaxonUnlimited.

"James Gunn's Superman is really a comic-accurate Superman definitely every character is true to the source material. But I feel if James Gunn didn't have the burden to establish a universe, it would've been more epic. Genuinely I missed the epicness that I felt in Man of Steel," added @anonismind.

"Man of Steel is a better film but I kind of see it as it's own thing. Henry's Superman doesn't feel like Superman to me though story wise it's a great movie. David Corenswet IS Superman to me. I loved seeing a more lighthearted approach. Just wish the movie had more of a plot," wrote @Filmbuff05.

At the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion according to their own tastes and interests, so, as another fan said on social media, let's just agree to disagree and just enjoy. "@JamesGunn made a terrific movie @ZackSnyder made a terrific movie Fans need to remember 'comparison is the thief of joy.' Most of this Superman drama is rage-bait so people can pay the bills. Don’t feed into it. Protect your joy," argued @Motetsu3653, calling for peace.

Superman is out in cinemas now. For more, check out our guides on Superman ending explained and Superman Easter eggs, and keep up with the upcoming DC movies that are currently in the works.