DC fans are convinced the Supergirl actress in James Gunn's Superman was cast after her hilarious drunk appearance accepting a Golden Globe for House of the Dragon

DC fans are convinced that Supergirl actress Milly Alcock was cast after her viral appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes – and while it may not be exactly the truth, we can definitely see it.

Kara Zor-El cameos at the end of James Gunn's Superman when she rocks up at the Fortress of Solitude after an intergalactic bender to pick up her dog, Krypto, who her cousin Kal-El has been dogsitting (and promptly leaves to head to another party).

"After watching Superman, I really do think Milly Alcock drunk at the Golden Globes sparked this casting," posted one fan.

"Milly Alcock at the Golden Globes drunk and silly is so Kara-coded. Perfect Supergirl casting imo," said another.

"They saw Milly Alcock drunk at the Golden Globes and knew that was Supergirl," echoed someone else.

A clip of Alcock went viral after the Golden Globes in 2023 after she was very giggly – and most likely quite tipsy – on stage while accepting the award for Best Drama Series with her House of the Dragon co-star Emma D'Arcy. Alcock and D'Arcy played two versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, and it was her performance in the HBO show that actually convinced Gunn to cast her in Supergirl.

"Well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics, I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace, and authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl," Gunn shared after her casting was announced in January 2024. "And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. For more on the DCU Chapter One, check out our Superman review or get up to speed with the Superman ending explained with our spoiler-heavy guide.