Superman hasn't been out for a full day yet, and James Gunn is already considering spin-offs for Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen

Superman has been out in cinemas for less than a day, but DC is already thinking about what’s coming next from James Gunn’s DCU. And, according to reports, the director wants to make spin-offs for some of the movie’s most loved characters.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Gunn is considering making TV spinoffs for Superman characters like Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen. In the movie, Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, is a metahuman with genius-level intellect and a member of the Justice Gang. Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, on the other hand, is a very human cub reporter and co-worker of Lois Lane and Clark Kent at The Daily Planet.

Superman introduces a whole host of new characters plucked right from DC Comics, and in doing so, gives us a taste of the future of Gunn’s DCU. Before Superman hit screens, we already knew that Mr. Terrific and Olsen would appear in the movie. But the movie also features a bunch of surprise Superman cameos and Easter eggs, which will surely set up various plotlines later down the line.

However, it would be a wise move to create spin-offs for Mr. Terrific and Olsen, as the two are already proving to be fan favorites. At an early Superman screening attended by GamesRadar+, the audience would cheer almost every time Mr. Terrific appeared on screen, and laughed loudly at Olsen’s humorous exploits.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gunn has already announced a range of new projects in his DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, with Peacemaker season 2 coming next, followed by Supergirl, Clayface, and more. But this is just the beginning, as aside from possible Mr. Terrific and Olsen spin-offs, The Wall Street Journal also says that DC's goal is to re-establish all its iconic characters and later unite them in a new Justice League-type movie.

On top of this, recently. Superman star David Corenswet let slip to Vanity Fair that he is under contract for a potential Superman sequel. Phew, it looks like Gunn has his work cut out.

Superman is out in theaters now. For more, read our Superman review, and check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows and how to watch the DC movies in order.