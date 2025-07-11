James Gunn's Superman is on track to have a bigger opening weekend at the box office than both of Marvel's theatrical releases this year

With Superman out now, all eyes are on the new DC movie's opening weekend at the box office. Right now, it's on track to be one of the biggest openers of the year, but the exact figure is still up for debate.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios predicts earnings of $100 million at the domestic box office, while industry tracking is more optimistic and pins the number at $130 million. The movie is also opening in 78 countries worldwide, where it's predicted to make another $100 million at the international box office.

This is higher than both of Marvel's big-screen offerings in 2025: Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* made $88.5 million and $76 million, respectively, in their domestic openings.

The last solo Superman movie, 2013's Man of Steel, opened to $116 million domestically, while 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice made $166 million at the US box office over its opening weekend, breaking records for a Superman movie. Will Gunn's take on Big Blue match up?

Superman is the first theatrical outing in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and sees David Corenswet take over from Henry Cavill as Clark Kent. He's joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.

The movie is already off to a good start with a positive critical and audience reception – it currently has a critics' score of 82% and an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes (our own Superman review gave the film four stars).

Superman is out now in theaters.