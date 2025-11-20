DC's Green Lantern show gets an official 2026 release window

We now know when to expect DC's Lanterns to arrive on HBO Max

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns.
(Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO Max)

DC Studios has already introduced one Green Lantern in Superman's Guy Gardner, and as it turns out, fans won't have to wait long to meet even more members of the vaunted Green Lantern Corps as HBO Max has officially set a summer 2026 release window for its Lanterns streaming series.

HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys shared the update in a presentation (via The Wrap), confirming that Lanterns will premiere next summer, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

