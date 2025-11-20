DC's Green Lantern show gets an official 2026 release window

DC Studios has already introduced one Green Lantern in Superman's Guy Gardner, and as it turns out, fans won't have to wait long to meet even more members of the vaunted Green Lantern Corps as HBO Max has officially set a summer 2026 release window for its Lanterns streaming series.

HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys shared the update in a presentation (via The Wrap), confirming that Lanterns will premiere next summer, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, arguably the two most famous Green Lanterns from comics. The series is said to be something like a superhero version of True Detective, with the two GLs investigating some kind of Earth-bound mystery.

Lanterns is created by showrunner Chris Mundy, known for his work as a producer on True Detective: Night Country, with Damon Lindelof of Lost fame and comic writer Tom King serving as executive producers and co-writers for the show.

In comics, the Green Lantern Corps is a massive intergalactic peacekeeping force with agents patrolling different sectors all across the universe using special rings that create energy constructs based on the thoughts of the user. Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Garder, and Kyle Rayner are the most famous Green Lanterns of Earth, with hundreds of other GL's serving throughout the DC Universe.

Lanterns will run for eight episodes, and is likely to premiere after the release of Supergirl on June 26, 2026. For more, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.