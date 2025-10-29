Lanterns showrunner says the new DC series is is "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show"

News
By published

"That push and pull between those two characters is really important"

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns.
(Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO Max)

Lanterns may be the next small-screen installment in the DCU, but it's not just a superhero show, says its showrunner.

It's "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show," Chris Mundy told Men's Health, which makes sense as it follows Green Lantern Corps double act Hal Jordan and John Stewart, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. Hal is a veteran peacekeeper, who's training up new recruit John as the pair investigates a murder in Nebraska.

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement – when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" Mundy continued. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.