James Gunn says he has "no clue" when the first Lanterns teaser will arrive: "In terms of the scheduling, I'm not as knowledgeable as I am with film"

With Peacemaker (John Cena) left stranded after his second season, it's onward into the further adventures of the DC Universe, with the Lanterns being the next on the list. Aaron Pierre is wielding the ring of the Green Lantern Corps as John Stewart, accompanied by the greatest of them all, Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, in the next chapter of the DCU that will be making its way onto HBO Max. Just don't ask the head of DC Studios, James Gunn, when we'll be getting our first glimpse of it, because not even he has the answer.

During an appearance on BobaTalks, Gunn revealed that he had taken a look at the impending adventure with two of the toughest members of the GLC, but couldn't clarify when the rest of the world would.

"I've seen the peek, I think, or at least where it is now but I have no clue when that's planned to be shown. With HBO, my expertise so far as that goes, my knowledge of marketing is primarily based around films. I have a lot of experience going through the marketing of many films and seeing things that work, seeing things that don't work, and I'm so involved in all that," Gunn explained. "I'm equally involved with the actual materials that you're seeing for the television shows, but in terms of the scheduling, I'm not as knowledgeable as I am with film."

But while Gunn couldn't nail down a date as to when these legendary ring slingers would light up in the show's first teaser, he assured that Stewart and Jordan would play a significant part in the DCU beyond the approaching debut season.

"They're important characters, and so that by itself is important, without anything else, just like Peacemaker is an important character, still. And so there's that, but there's also other things that go far into the future in terms of what happens with that show."

That show will be touching down on HBO Max early next year. For every other upcoming DCU story heading our way, check out our detailed list here.