Lanterns trailer has been revealed behind closed doors, and it references a character that makes Rocket Raccoon look normal

The first teaser for upcoming DCU series Lanterns has reportedly been revealed behind closed doors, and it mixes a little of what we already know about the Green Lantern show with a sprinkling of James Gunn-style comic book deep cuts.

According to Brazilian outlet Omelete, Lanterns was shown at an HBO Upfront presentation. In the trailer, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is shown alongside Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, but Hal is acting as a "substitute" for the Green Lantern who was meant to be mentoring John.

Described as Western in tone, the trailer also dips into Hal and John's bickering dynamic, as well as showcasing Hal Jordan mid-flight.

In a curious moment, a reference to Green Lantern Corps member Ch'p is dropped. For the uninitiated, Ch'p (who first appeared in 1982's Green Lantern #148) is a squirrel-like alien from the planet H'lven who does battle with extraterrestrial forces, all while wielding the power of the Lantern ring. And we thought Rocket Raccoon was strange.

Lanterns, created by Chris Mundy, Lost's Damon Lindelof, and comic writer Tom King, also stars Kelly Macdonald and Nathan Fillion, who reprises his role as Guy Gardner from this year's Superman.

Speaking about his excitement on Lanterns prior to filming, John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre told GamesRadar+, "What I can tell you is that everyone involved is absolutely elite in their respective fields. Everyone is deeply passionate and wants this to be the very best version of itself...This is such a beloved character and there's such a beautiful energy surrounding the project."

That's some bad news for DCU fans hoping to take flight with this Green Lantern pairing, however. The HBO series has reportedly been delayed until late summer 2026, with Supergirl premiering in theaters next July.

