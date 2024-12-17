New Green Lantern actor Aaron Pierre praises the "elite" talent working on Lanterns in James Gunn's DCU: "There's such a beautiful energy surrounding the project"

New Green Lantern actor Aaron Pierre has praised the "beautiful energy" surrounding the upcoming HBO series Lanterns ahead of his debut in James Gunn's burgeoning DCU.

"We are very early days in the process of Lanterns and that DC/HBO collaboration. But what I can tell you is that everyone involved is absolutely elite in their respective fields." Pierre tells GamesRadar+ during press for Mufasa: The Lion King, in which he voices the future king of Pride Rock.

"Everyone is deeply passionate and wants this to be the very best version of itself, not only for ourselves as a family who are telling the story but for the people. This is such a beloved character and there's such a beautiful energy surrounding the project and we, of course, want to deliver – and beyond. We're really looking forward to getting into work. I'm in prep at the moment and really looking forward to getting to it."

First announced as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One slate in 2023, the True Detective-inspired Lanterns will follow "new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Aaron Pierre is set to be joined on Lantern duty by Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. Kelly Macdonald also stars. True Detective: Night Country's Chris Mundy will act as showrunner and creator. Tom King and Damon Lindelof are also on board as writers and executive producers.

The DCU has kicked off with animated Max series Creature Commandos. It makes its live-action bow in 2025 with Superman and a new teaser has revealed a trailer is imminent. Mufasa: The Lion King meanwhile hits theaters on December 20.

For more, check out the new Disney movies and new superhero movies coming your way very soon.