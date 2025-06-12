DC's Mister Miracle will get his own adult animated series from the writer of the comics

One of DC's most interesting and enigmatic heroes is coming to the small screen as Warner Bros has officially greenlit a new Mister Miracle adult animated series with comic writer Tom King on board as showrunner, as reported by Deadline.

King wrote a multiple award-winning Mister Miracle comic series with artist Mitch Gerads in 2017, turning the semi-obscure hero into a compelling leading man in one of the most emotional superhero comics of the modern era.

Now, King, who was at one time on board to write a New Gods film for director Ava Duvernay which would have featured Mister Miracle among other characters, is turning his attention to an animated adaptation of his comic.

For those not in the know, Mister Miracle AKA Scott Free is the DC Universe's greatest escape artist. He's the son of Highfather, leader of the heroic New Gods, but was raised under a torturous upbringing by the villainous Darkseid. He's married to Big Barda, one of the strongest women in the universe.

Here's the full logline for the show:

"No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?

"Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father Darkseid seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation – the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

"As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he’s found with the woman he loves. And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself."

In King's comic, Mister Miracle deals with extreme depression and self-harm as his reality begins to crumble around him while trying to raise his infant son. It's an emotionally harrowing tale that digs deep into the humanity of characters who have been billed as "gods."

No network or streaming service has been announced for Mister Miracle yet. The new DC Universe expands with James Gunn's Superman on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows.