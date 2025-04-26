James Gunn has debunked another DC casting rumor: "Haha no"

If you need clarification on who might be joining the DC universe in a specific role, leave it to the head of Kryptonian day savers and peace makers to have the final say on the matter. That's what happened regarding a recent casting rumor that was swiftly shut down days after it was spotted by the co-head of the DCU and director of Superman, James Gunn.

Earlier this week, actor Garret Dillahunt, who is set to appear in the HBO series Lanterns, uploaded images of himself wearing a green domino mask, accompanied by a well-groomed goatee and a hood. The image replicated a storyboard that Dillahunt had also posted alongside the shot before both pictures were subsequently taken down. Unfortunately, by that point, fans were already caught up in a whirlwind of speculation, assuming that Dillahunt may have accidentally revealed himself to be taking on the role of Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, a longtime pal to Hal Jordan the greatest Green Lantern of all set to be played by Kyle Chandler in the new series. That was until Gunn shut down the rumors in his typical no-nonsense fashion.

When a fan asked Gunn on Threads if Dillahunt was taking on the role of the Emerald Archer, Gunn replied simply with "Haha no," with nothing else to say on the matter. Naturally, there's every chance that this could be a bluff, but Gunn has historically always made an effort to stop rumors in their tracks linked to the DCU whenever he can, so this may be no different.

From what we know so far, Dillahunt isn't playing Oliver Queen, but instead listed on IMDb as taking on the role of William Macon, opposite Chandler. Aaron Pierre will also be taking the oath of the Green Lantern Corps as the beloved ringslinger, John Stewart. The series will see Jordan forced to team up with this new recruit as they uncover a mystery on Earth that has a connection beyond the stars and could play a part in the further events of the DCU going forward. Pierre became a fan favorite pick for the project after his highly praised performance in Rebel Ridge and has since spoken of the "beautiful energy surrounding the project." We can only hope the show burns bright when it arrives on Max early next year. Until then, check out the rest of the schedule here for every upcoming DC movie and show heading your way.