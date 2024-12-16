James Gunn shares new look at Superman with first poster and teaser for official trailer

The first official poster for James Gunn's Superman is here - and the first official trailer is arriving later this week.

Gunn took to Instagram to share the moving poster, which sees David Corenswet's Man of Steel in flight, as well as a brief teaser to let us know that the trailer is coming this Thursday. You can check out the poster and teaser below.

The film marks the first feature-length entry in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate titled "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." The slate kicked off in December with Creature Commandos, an R-rated, NSFW animated series that sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assemble a new black ops team, this time consisting solely of monsters.

The upcoming pic follows a younger Superman (David Corenswet) as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Written and directed by Gunn, the cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Frank Grillo also reprises his role as Rick Flag Sr. from Creature Commandos, with Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett as Daily Planet reporter Steve Lombard and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka the Green Lantern. After Superman flies into theaters, Peacemaker season 2 is set to hit Max.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.