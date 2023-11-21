Superman: Legacy casts The Righteous Gemstones star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn's upcoming DC film Superman: Legacy.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gisondo is set to play the Daily Planet photographer and reporter with Portuguese model Sara Sampaio also joining the cast as Lex Luthor's assistant Eve Teschmacher.

Gisondo is perhaps best known for playing Gideon Gemstone on The Righteous Gemstones and Eric Bemis on Santa Clarita Diet. In terms of movies, he has also starred in Licorice Pizza, The Starling, and Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. Gisondo's first foray into the superhero world came in 2012 when he played Howard Stacy, brother to Emma Stone's Gwen, in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Jimmy Olsen, a boyish reporter who has a close friendship with Lois Lane, was first played by Jack Larson in the 1950s TV show Adventures of Superman. In cinema, Marc McClure took on the role in 1978's Superman, staring Christopher Reeve, and its following sequels. The character wouldn't appear again until 2006's Superman Returns, which predates the (now-defunct) DCEU and starred Brandon Routh as the classic hero. Michael Cassidy also played a darker version of the character, reimagined as a CIA agent posing as a photographer in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. It was previously announced that David Corenswet would take on the classic hero back in June with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Lois Lane. Anthony Carrigan will also play Metamorpho with Nicholas Hoult officially tapped to play Lex Luthor.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.