Fallout director Jonathan Nolan says it would be "a dream" to return to The Dark Knight series

It may have been over a decade since The Dark Knight Rises concluded Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, but screenwriter Jonathan Nolan would jump at the chance to return to Gotham City.

"Wouldn’t that be a dream?" he said when asked whether there'd been any talk of reviving the franchise by Showsha .

"That period of my life, it was about 10 years of my life when I got the call to go work on Batman Begins [in] 2003 to putting out The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, and it was epic," he continued. "The chance to work with Christian, Heath, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, the extraordinary cast in those films, and on an American icon. So if I had the chance to go back and work on that again – absolutely!"

Nolan worked on all three movies in the big-screen Batman trilogy and is credited as a screenwriter with his brother and director Christopher for The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

The critically acclaimed trilogy starred Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, alongside Heath Ledger as the Joker, Gary Oldman as Commissioner Gordon, Liam Neeson as Ra's al Ghul, Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, and Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow.

Since The Dark Knight Rises was released in 2012, Nolan has co-written the 2014 movie Interstellar, again with his brother, as well as creating, directing, and writing the TV series Westworld and directing an executive producing the new Fallout TV show on Prime Video.

The Caped Crusader was most recently portrayed on the big screen by Robert Pattinson in 2021's The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. A sequel is set to follow in 2026, and an unrelated Batman and Robin project is also in the works as part of James Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

