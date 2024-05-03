Some of our favourite Star Wars Lego sets get big savings for May 4

There are some pretty hot deals on Star Wars Lego right now in honor of May 4.

All things Star Wars are getting discounts for the event, AKA 'Star Wars Day,' as per usual, but some of the best offers are available at Lego's official store. So long as you head over before May 5, you can save up to $35 or £70 on Star Wars Lego sets… and they're actually kits you'd want. More specifically, the UK offers slash the price on some of our favorite recent kits.

While you can find all of the offers via Lego's Star Wars Day US sale page or its UK equivalent, I have to make a song and dance about those UK reductions. Brits are able to get sets like the Mos Eisley Cantina for £70 less than normal, or the Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing for an impressive £40 off the sticker price. Even the Ghost, which we said was one of the best modern Star Wars Lego sets in our review, has tumbled by £45. Not bad.

While the US offers aren't quite as strong, Stateside fans can still save on new kits like Chewbacca and the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama. Plus, everyone gets freebies if they spend a certain amount no matter where in the world they are. To be precise, you can get a mini Trade Federation droid tank for orders over $40/ £35, a Battle of Yavin commemorative coin if you spend $90 / £80 or more, and a Trade Federation droid troop carrier for orders over $160 / £145.

However, be aware that to take advantage of most savings you must be a Lego Insider. This is a free membership that is essentially the sign-up for Lego's store, so I'd argue it's worth doing even if you don't grab anything else again. And if you do? Well, you may end up getting discounts on some of the best Lego sets because exclusive offers often pop up for Insiders. Members usually get access to sets early too, like the new UCS TIE Interceptor.

UK deals | View at Lego

The UK has definitely gotten the better deal in terms of... well, deals. There are way more kits on offer for Star Wars Day across the pond, and they're actually for popular kits I wasn't expecting to see here. In terms of what I'd recommend, I'd suggest prioritizing the bigger models that don't normally get a discount - like the new UCS X-Wing, or the massive Mos Eisley pack. Just remember, you need to be an Insider member and redeem the relevant code to get these price cuts.

US deals | View at Lego

While the discounts are a little more modest Stateside, you still get those freebies if you spend a certain amount before May 5. As for which of the reduced sets I'd recommend, I'd vote for the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama. The diorama series has always been the best of Lego Star Wars crammed into a small, evocative scene, and this one's no different. Bear in mind that you'll need to be an Insider and redeem some codes to get the price-cut, though.

It's worth noting that you get extra points for buying certain Lego Star Wars sets within the window, too – up to x4. These are used to earn certain rewards or freebies, so while they're not necessarily tempting in and of themselves, it's a fun bonus.

Again, bear in mind that you don't have long to take advantage of the savings; they'll end on May 5.

Want more from a galaxy far, far away? Don't miss these Star Wars gifts or the best Star Wars board games.