The devs behind PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade are "considering" a PC port and a sequel

Stellar Blade studio Shift Up is considering a sequel as well as a PC port of the PS5 exclusive action-RPG.

This comes from a recent public filing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (thanks, Gematsu), in which Shift Up confirms it's "considering a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel."

Stellar Blade launched as a PS5 exclusive late last month, but Shift Up isn't a first-party Sony studio. In fact, we recently learned the studio is working on a "cross-platform next-gen" title for which we've just learned a "2027 or later" release window is currently penciled in. Now, it looks as though Stellar Blade might become a multiplatform title as well.

The document continues: "We believe that our ability to develop new [intellectual properties] that can be successful without relying on existing [intellectual properties] will enable us to grow sustainably compared to other game companies that are locked into existing [intellectual properties]."

It's worth nothing that the filing was translated from its original Korean language version, but there's some other phrasing therein that indicates more concrete plans for a PC version of Stellar Blade. Specifically here: "For Stellar Blade, we have plans to introduce new gameplay elements, including downloadable content releases, a PC version, and new [intellectual property] collaborations."

Stellar Blade's Day one update added a New Game Plus mode along with some new outfits players can unlock for protagonist Eve. This is the first we're hearing about additional DLC, and in fact the dev itself denied that there were any plans for such just last month.

Stellar Blade's studio head recently said outfit redesigns were intentional and not censorship: "Just because the costumes are vulgar doesn't necessarily mean they're good".