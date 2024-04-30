Stellar Blade director says extra DLC isn't planned yet, but the developer is working on a Boss Rush mode

Stellar Blade might well be getting a 'boss rush' mode in the near future.

Shift Up's action-packed game has already seen a day one update, which debuted the New Game Plus feature, as well as several more outfits to unlock for protagonist Eve. In a new interview with Korean outlet Nate (translated via Google), Stellar Blade game director and Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim reveals that a 'Boss Challenge' mode is currently being planned for the game.

If this is anything like other boss-oriented modes we've seen from games in the past, like FromSoftware's excellent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it should pit Eve against merciless back-to-back boss fights. We don't currently know how many bosses this mode might potentially incorporate at once, or if it'll allow Eve a chance to heal and recuperate between encounters.

Elsewhere, Kim reveals in the interview that other DLC adds-ons and free updates for Stellar Blade haven't yet been decided upon. If this is the case, it seems to point to the Boss Challenge mode being the next DLC to arrive for Stellar Blade players before any other updates, although it's worth pointing out we don't know how far along in development the mode is.

Kim also likened Shift Up to a baseball player, saying that the developer's "DNA is throwing fastballs that gamers will like." The Stellar Blade director also added that there's a lot of diversity of games at the moment in the industry, so it's fine if there are developers that stick to throwing "straight pitches" to players, like Shift Up is seemingly doing with Stellar Blade.

Check out our full Stellar Blade Recruit Passcode Specialists guide for a look at where to find the code to unlock the corresponding container.