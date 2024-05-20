The hosts for The PC Gaming Show's 10th anniversary have been confirmed

The PC Gaming Show is returning for its tenth anniversary, and a returning suite of hosts has been confirmed.

First hosted by our sister site PC Gamer nearly a decade ago, the PC Gaming Show is back this summer. Taking place on Sunday, June 9 at 13.00 PT/ 16:00 ET/ 21:00 BST/ 22:00 CEST, this year's show will feature a huge line-up of more than 75 games.

There'll be an exclusive update on Killing Floor 3, the reveal of the third faction in Stormgate, the anticipated RTS from Warcraft and StarCraft devs, new trailers for DeathSprint 66, Citizen Sleeper 2, Crush house, and Streets of Rogue 2, and much more, including gameplay footage from two games coming from Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse; Mars Tactics and Every Day We Fight.

If all that weren't enough, this year's show will also be accompanied by a pre-show featurette that's set to look back over the biggest gaming moments of the last decade, as well as behind the scenes studio visits and even more trailers for upcoming games.

Guiding you through all that PC Gaming goodness is a returning trio of hosts who'll certainly be familiar to previous viewers. Presenter and streamer Frankie Ward, host and game developer Sean 'Day [9]' Plott, and presenter and actor Mica Burton will be leading us through all of those trailers and interviews.

This year's show will be broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili on Sunday, June 9.

