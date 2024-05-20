Deadpool 3 debuts some more NSFW footage with Wolverine, and Marvel fans are loving it

A new scrap of footage has debuted for Deadpool 3, and even though it’s not much, we’re even more excited to see the threequel now. To mark tickets going on sale for screenings later in July, Ryan Reynolds shared a new trailer for Wade Wilson’s MCU debut.

Most of the clip covers moments we’ve seen before in the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine, including the mutants' iconic entrance at the beginning. "Let’s fucking go," Logan and Wade both say as we see them suiting up for the fight of their lives, as well as that portals scene that we’re still thinking about.

However, the last scene is new, and Marvel fans have been loving the tone it sets up for the Marvel Phase 5 movie. "What are you thinking about," Deadpool asks Wolverine, before grunting that he’s "almost done". Logan is aghast as he replies, "Almost done what?" before Wade yells: "Getting my knife out of your buttocks, you pervert. Get your mind out of my pants."

"'Get your mind out of my pants.' lmao," wrote one Marvel fan in response, as another tweeted: "Love this bromance." A third wrote: "Haha besides what we know, they manage to keep all secrets out the trailers" as a fourth added: "I'm in! I've never bought tickets for a movie this early. LFG!!!!"

This is definitely the most R-rated that the MCU has been so far, and we can’t wait to see it. Deadpool & Wolverine is released on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.