First Deadpool 3 trailer spills blood as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returns and Ryan Reynolds' antihero is declared the "Marvel Jesus"

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 is here, and it’s just as wild as we’d hoped. It's also... not called Deadpool 3.

The new clip shows Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero back in action, this time alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. What seems like a harmless birthday party for Wade Wilson turns into a kidnapping orchestrated by Succession's Matthew Macfayden. Chaos ensues, many inappropriate fourth wall jokes are made, the TVA from Loki shows up, Deadpool is declared "the Marvel Jesus", and Wolverine gets very stabby in the closing seconds – before we cut to the title screen. As it turns out, Deadpool 3 is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. To say we're stoked is an understatement.

The threequel marks Wade Wilson’s official entry into the MCU, and could be a major entry point for the X-Men, too – thought the trailer doesn't give much away.

Alongside Jackman and Reynolds, other confirmed cast members include Morena Baccarin back as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner, who is reprising her role as Elektra.

Deadpool and Wolverine is directed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and is Marvel’s only big-screen release planned this year. Before this trailer, very little was confirmed about the project either, despite its filming run being plagued by on-set leaks.

Production has now wrapped on the movie, which Reynolds marked with a crotch shot of his superhero. "The suit hides the blood. Also, sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," Reynolds wrote on Twitter in January 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine is released in theaters on July 26, 2024, as part of Marvel Phase 5. For more on the MCU, here are all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

This isn't the only trailer released at the 2024 Super Bowl either, keep your eyes peeled for more as the evening continues.