Jennifer Garner is returning as Elektra for Deadpool 3.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who were quick to remind us that Garner also worked with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on The Adam Project – implying that this return has probably been in the works for quite some time.

Garner first played the anti-hero assassin in 2003's Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock. She would then go on to star in a standalone Elektra film in 2005. Daredevil was a moderate box office success while Elektra would barely break even. Still, critics agreed that Garner delivered a strong, kick-ass performance.

Despite the fact that Marvel had no problem allowing William Hurt, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson to reprise their roles from the pre-MCU Hulk movie in the MCU, It's possible that Deadpool 3 will then go the multiverse route, seeing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe technically already has its own Elektra – played by Elodie Yung in the Netflix Daredevil series.

The film is directed by Levy from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and is set to make history as being the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfayden have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, with Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kitsuna, and Karan Soni returning. Hugh Jackman is also coming out of his Wolverine retirement to kick Deadpool's ass – which we're very much looking forward to.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.