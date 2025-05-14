"Can they get her a new f***ing jacket" Marvel fans joke, as Jessica Jones star shares behind the scenes look at her outfit before Daredevil: Born Again season 2 return

Following on from the surprise announcement that Krysten Ritter would be back as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, the Marvel actor has offered a sneak peek at her character's iconic leather jacket.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Ritter took a picture of Jessica Jones' trusty black jacket, complete with the caption: "There she is."

In the years since we last saw the private eye, it appears her dress sense hasn't changed much. One fan on Twitter even joked, "Can they get her a new fucking jacket?" But now she's in the MCU, fans are now hoping the rest of the Defenders follow suit.

"Luke Cage and Iron Fist return as well???" one asked on Reddit. Another followed up, "Hopefully. I'd love to see Mike Colter and Jessica Henwick return," while another stated that Finn Jones should "definitely" make a comeback.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said during the Disney Upfront event. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

After Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015, The Man Without Fear was soon joined by standalone seasons for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. They even assembled to form The Defenders in 2017, an all-star team-up that saw the street-level heroes come together to battle The Hand. Now, it seems at least some of The Defenders are set to reunite in New York.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is now filming. For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6 projects heading your way very soon.