Succession star Matthew Macfayden joins Deadpool 3

Succession's Matthew Macfayden has joined the cast of Deadpool 3.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Macfayden, who is best known for playing Tom Wambsgans on HBO's hit show Succession, is set to star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Macfayden's character in the MCU has not yet been revealed. The Crown's Emma Corin was also cast in a mystery role earlier this year.

Not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement and will see the two heroes face off against one another.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2).

Macfayden won an Emmy and BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role as Tom, a high-strung businessman and Shiv Roy's husband on Succession. His star first rose after playing Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice. The actor is currently filming Mimi Cave's Hitchcockian thriller Holland, Michigan alongside Nicole Kidman and Gael García Bernal for Prime Video.

Deadpool 3 will mark the Merc with a Mouth's first debut in the MCU since Disney merged with Fox and Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four came under the control of Marvel Studios. The movie will also be the first R-rated movie in the franchise's history.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.