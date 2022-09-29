Here's what Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds actually said in that Deadpool 3 video

After we all went wild over the news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the actor and his co-star Ryan Reynolds started trolling us. The duo posted a video on their socials in which they were meant to answer a few of our questions. Yet, when they start discussing the sequel's plot, the song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' by Wham! drowns them out.

Of course, as with all things on the internet, someone out there has gone above and beyond to deliver the goods. Twitter user Jomboy attempted to decipher what the pair were saying behind the Wham! classic and, in short, they revealed fuck all. Literally. They just swear and throw insults and promise to beat each other up.

"We're gonna have this massive, massive, huge, huge fucking explosion," says Jackman. "I'm alive too, but you really have to see this because we're in our prime... I'm so excited you're just going to fucking love it."

"It's going to be the best," add Reynolds. Watch the video with voice over below.

Lip Reading the Deadpool Wolverine update pic.twitter.com/asjkYwqrheSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Of course, the lip-reading could be completely wrong, though GamesRadar+'s own armchair detectives gave lip-reading a go and found pretty much identical results. Were Reynolds and Jackman ever really going to reveal key information at this stage? Probably not. But, then again, Reynolds previously low-key revealed the plot of Deadpool 3 back in 2021, when Disney's takeover of Fox looked set to foil plans for a Deadpool sequel.

"Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style," he previously posted on Twitter. "For real."

In fact, the first reports about Deadpool 3's Wolverine plot date back to 2019. "They’ve been joking about it for years, but insiders tell me that the possibility of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds onscreen as Wolverine and Deadpool is no laughing matter," wrote Showbiz Cheat Sheet (opens in new tab). "Disney wants to offer Jackman truckloads of cash to return as Logan one more time to face Deadpool in an R-rated buddy picture, kind of a 48 Hours with mutants."

Chances are, thanks to Deadpool 3 now being part of the multiverse, the plot has somewhat changed. Whatever happens, we can definitely expect explosions, swords, punches, and Wolverine and Deadpool to go toe-to-toe.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies. You can also see our guides to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order to clarify any more potential questions you may have.