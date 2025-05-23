After Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel's longest serving superhero finally addresses whether he will return alongside the OG X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

After what seems like a lifetime of waiting for Hugh Jackman to address whether or not he will appear as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, the star has finally spoken out.

"I really can't say much," said Wolverine while on The View after being asked whether he will appear in Doomsday. "Except when you say 'appear', [it's] more like dominate and destroy every other character – I'm kidding. I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add."

After returning as Wolverine in last year’s smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine, which marked the duo’s MCU debut, fans have been hoping the hero will show up in future Marvel projects. However, from Jackman’s answer, it sounds like he will not be playing a major role in the upcoming Marvel movie, but a cameo could still be on the table.

If Jackman were to make a sneaky appearance in Doomsday, he would be joining a whole host of his X-Men buddies from the Fox universe. During Marvel’s super long Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, it was confirmed that original X-Men stars Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Alan Cummings (Nightcrawler), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) will star in the movie alongside many other Marvel hall of famers.

The fact that so many mutants have been cast in the film has convinced fans that we may finally be getting an Avengers vs X-Men side story. Who knows, maybe Jackman will show up at the last minute to save the day?

Although Marvel is keeping pretty tight-lipped on plot details for Avengers: Doomsday, we do know that Robert Downey Jr. will be playing the movie’s main villain, Doctor Doom. However, we may have to wait a little longer to learn more about the film as the studio has just delayed both release dates for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars by several months each.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies.