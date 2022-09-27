Deadpool 3 release date confirmed alongside the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Deadpool 3 has been officially announced, and as part of the news, it's seemingly been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine.

The news was announced through a very goofy Twitter video from Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, where he teases the antihero's first appearance in the MCU. Hugh Jackman appears in the background of the video, saying "yeah, sure, why not" to returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. A rousing rendition of 'I Will Always Love Hugh' plays in the background.

The clip ends with Wolverine-style claws slashing a Roman 'III' through the Deadpool logo, alongside a release date of September 6, 2024.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEuSeptember 27, 2022 See more

While today marks the first official announcement of Deadpool 3, the project has been teased for some time. Marvel boss Kevin Feige said earlier this year that he wants to "elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok." A year ago, Feige promised that the film will be R-rated, too.

Deadpool 3 will notably mark the first appearance of either its titular antihero or Wolverine as part of the current MCU, something that's only been made possible since Disney's buyout of Fox. Several MCU projects have been teasing mutants in general and the X-Men in particular since the start of Marvel Phase 4, and Patrick Stewart even appeared as version of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

