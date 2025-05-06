Kevin Feige reportedly has a long-term vision for X-Men in the MCU – including a "10-year plan"

The MCU appears to show no signs of slowing down, with a recent report suggesting Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a long-term vision for X-Men.

Tucked away at the end of a Wall Street Journal article on the current state of the MCU and its future is a juicy snippet about the X-Men. It reads: "Feige has told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the characters."

Previously, Feige had been largely transparent about holding fire on both X-Men and Fantastic Four folding into the MCU after the Disney acquisition of Fox.

Even back in 2019, he told io9 that there was a five-year plan in place that didn't include X-Men – one that has largely come to fruition.

In the past few years, however, Marvel has introduced some X-Men-centric breadcrumbs to the MCU – culminating in several legacy actors returning for Avengers: Doomsday.

First up, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness briefly brought back Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. Later that year, Ms. Marvel introduced the concept of mutants in the Sacred Timeline. She-Hulk also featured a Wolverine tease, while 2023's The Marvels brought in Kelsey Grammer's Beast and, last year, Deadpool and Wolverine made a splash at the box office.

Now, several big X-Men names are returning as part of Avengers: Doomsday, including Ian McKellen's Magneto and James Marsden's Cyclops. But, right now, there are no concrete plans in place for more X-Men movies, shows, or even a reboot.

With the upcoming Marvel movies schedule looking relatively threadbare after Avengers: Secret Wars, it stands to reason that the Multiverse Saga may make way for mutants post-2027. Then, we might be looking at a decade of X-Men stories on the big and small screen. Who said the MCU was running out of steam?

