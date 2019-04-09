The X-Men won’t appear in the MCU until at least 2025 hints Kevin Feige

If you’re expecting Cyclops, Wolverine, and company to rock up after Avengers: Endgame (or even at any point in the near-future of the MCU), you’d better hold your horses. That’s because Marvel Studios supremo Kevin Feige has teased that the next five years of new Marvel movies – which we can probably safely call MCU’s Phase 4 at this point – isn’t going to include the X-Men. That means a long, long wait up until (potentially) 2025.

During an interview with io9, Feige was asked about the possibility of X-Men showing up in the MCU, and his answer will be like an adamantium claw to the heart for those hoping the likes of Professor X and Tony Stark would appear on-screen together: “Not for a while.”

In fact, as the Fox/Disney merger has only just been completed, Marvel has been busy cooking up plenty more Phase 4 plans without relying on any of the Fox-owned characters being parachuted in.

As Feige explains, “It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of [the Fox merger] was set. So really, it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now”

That makes sense. As much as the fanboys and fangirls inside us want to have a big Avengers vs. X-Men dust-up straight out the gates, it’s no coincidence that Marvel has made billions by having a very careful plan put in place at all times.

The next five years or so, starting with Spider-Man: Far From Home, will inevitably deal with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame and, after that, who knows? But it’ll probably have an X-Men flavour to it. As Feige says, “It’s nice that they’re home.” Yes. Yes, it is.

