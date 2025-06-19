Marvel is gearing up for a stacked 2028, as it adds a fourth mystery movie to the year's schedule – and fans are hoping it's either X-Men or Blade

Marvel Studios has added another untitled movie to its 2028 release schedule, bringing the number of films it plans to unveil that year to four – and fans are hoping that the extra film will either be X-Men or Blade.

According to Variety, the mystery title will come out on December 15. Previous slots include February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028 and November 10, 2028. As it stands, we don't yet know exactly what will fill each one, but given that Shang-Chi 2, Black Panther 3, Armor Wars, and X-Men are officially in development – and haven't been linked to specific release dates yet, like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Secret Wars – those are the likeliest of contenders.

In October 2024, Blade looked to have been paused indefinitely, after being removed from its November 7, 2025 date. But lovers of the character are still hopeful he'll pop up at some point.

"In 2019 it was announced that Disney would be making a Blade movie for the MCU, and almost a decade later this better be it," said a fan on Reddit, as another wrote: "X-Men does sound like an inspired choice for the new slot but I cannot believe that Marvel will keep four films in 2028 though." X-Men Xmas certainly has good ring to it, and the mutants proper introduction to the MCU has been a long-time coming, what with Beast's cameo in The Marvels and Wade Wilson teaming up with Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine...

Others mentioned Secret Wars Part 2, Eternals 2, and even a Scarlet Witch movie, with one commenter claiming: "Wanda is such a tragic wonderful character and finally deserves her own movie."

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or at the maximum three," Disney CEO Bob Iger previous explained (via The Hollywood Reporter), which looks to go against the recent announcement. "And we're working hard on what that path is, we've got a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more Avengers, which we're extremely excited about."

