Kevin Feige wants Deadpool 3 to be like Civil War and Ragnarok

Marvel certainly didn't hold back with the announcements at this year's San Diego Comic-Con – we found out when Phase 4 is ending, what's to come in Phase 5 , and even a hint of what we can expect in Phase 6 with two brand-new Avengers movies . However, one movie that didn't get a mention was Deadpool 3. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has high hopes for the threequel, though.

"How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok?" Feige said to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) at SDCC, referring to the no-holds-barred third installments of the Captain America, Avengers, and Thor series. "It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show."

Deadpool 3 will mark the Merc with the Mouth's debut in the MCU after Disney merged with Fox and Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four came under the control of Marvel Studios. The movie will also be the first R-rated movie in the franchise's history.

Reynolds first played the role of Wade Wilson in 2016's Deadpool and the 2018 sequel Deadpool 2. The third movie will be helmed by frequent Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy – who previously directed the actor in Free Guy and The Adam Project – and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning for round three.

