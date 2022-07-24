Marvel announces two new Avengers movies

Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel was full of huge announcements, including that two new Avengers movies are on their way. These will be released as part of Phase 6 of the MCU, Kevin Feige has confirmed.

The first will be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and we'll get it on May 5, 2025. Then Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on November 8, 2025.

These will both be coming in 2025, and will be the second and third movies in Marvel Phase 6. The first? That will be Fantastic Four, which will be released on November 8, 2024.

Not much is known yet about what these Avengers movies will entail, but they will be the first ones since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The titles also give us a bit of a hint about what to expect.

It seems pretty certain that we'll be seeing Jonathan Majors again as Kang, given the title of the first movie. He made an appearance in Hall H ahead of his appearance in Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Majors was seen in the trailer, and teased that there will be a lot of "conquering" in the movie.

Secret Wars is a little bit more up in the air, but comic book fans will have some ideas about what this could mean...

There was so much announced at SDCC 2022. Feige also confirmed the end of Phase 4, all of the Phase 5 movies and shows and that the transition will be called The Multiverse Saga. Follow our Marvel SDCC 2022 live blog to keep up with all the announcements as they come out.